August 2019 weather wrap-up

Now that we have finished up the month of August, let’s take a look back a the numbers.

Temperature-wise, we had a good mixture of above and below normal days. This allowed the average high and low temperatures of August 2019 to be very close to normal.

As far as rainfall goes, Arkansas spent most of August under northwesterly airflow aloft. This type of pattern helps produce multiple rounds of rain chances.

For the month, Little Rock totaled 5.29 inches. Normal rainfall for August, based on a 30-year average from 1981-2010, is 2.59″.

Also, now that we’ve finished up August this means that we have wrapped up meteorological summer. Rain-wise, we ended up with more than a three-inch surplus. After adding that total to our yearly, we’ve already observed 93 percent of our yearly normal. Keep in mind, we still have 4 months left to go this year. At this rate, it is very likely that we will end 2019 with a surplus.

On another note, what is meteorological summer you may ask? In the weather world, meteorological seasons start at the beginning of the same months when astronomical seasons take place. The reason for the difference is simple. Let’s use astronomical fall for an example. Fall’s start date can vary from September 21st through the 23rd depending on the year and time zone you live in.

Meteorological seasons are based on the annual temperature cycle. Another perk of starting at the beginning of the month is that it also helps create a much easier comparison with data for previous years. This would be very difficult if we had to base it off of the astronomical dates since they can vary.