Heat and humidity has helped build showers and storms each day this week. But as a cold front drifts in from the Great Plains on Thursday evening, showers and storms may become a bit more widespread.

An incoming cold front, combined with heat and humidity, builds more scattered showers and storms Thursday afternoon.

Though we have abundant low-level instability, the risk for severe weather is still very low as the upper-level dynamics are not as strong. That being said, storms will be widespread at times. So the Storm Prediction Center has highlighted the entire state of Arkansas in a level 1 risk on a 1 to 5 scale.

As we head into Thursday, the front slows down. While temperatures may be slightly cooler on Thursday afternoon, there will still be plenty of heat and humidity to fuel storms into the afternoon and evening.

This graph shows how little our temperatures will be affected by this cold front. The most relief we get from the heat will likely come in the form of rain-cooled air.

One concerning factor about Thursday’s storms is the proximity of this front. With it moving slowly through the area, any storms that develop may slowly move along this front. While the storm may remain sub-severe, torrential rain could be excessive if it lingers.

Although a few more showers and storms can’t be ruled out on Friday, it does appear that we catch a brief lull in the activity. Then into Saturday, a new wave of storms could pass through the area.

Possible rainfall totals through Thursday evening at 11 p.m, according to the GRAF model.

Between now and Thursday evening, some areas could dodge heavy rainfall totals. But if any storms cling to the front, causing them to move slowly or linger, a few spots could see over 2 to 4 inches of rain. In that case, pockets of flash flooding will be possible.