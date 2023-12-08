Two rounds of storms are expected to affect Arkansas as we head into the weekend. The first round should come overnight into Saturday morning. Then the second round will come during the afternoon hours on Saturday.

Our first round of storms will most likely be non-severe. But with a strong southwest wind bringing plenty of moisture into the state overnight, there could be just enough fuel available for storms to produce a brief tornado touchdown. If that happens, it would most likely occur between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. over central or western Arkansas. On our scale from 1 to 5, the overnight risk is only a 1. So the risk is very low.

As we approach sunrise on Saturday, those overnight storms gradually move out of Arkansas into Mississippi and Tennessee. Through the morning hours, we’ll be cloudy, mild and windy. But we should be in a lull between rounds of storms.

Our cold front will continue to advance east through central Arkansas as we approach midday. Once the front passes, our severe risk will come to an end. For some of you, this may happen before storms ever have a chance to develop.

The front should be passing through Central Arkansas and the Little Rock Metro sometime around noon. The state 3A high school football playoff game kicks off at noon, which is the model screenshot shown above.

Storms will likely fire up along the front around noon or shortly after, so there could be a delay involved with that game. But it could be that the front is already east of Little Rock by then. If so, it could be game on!

But over eastern Arkansas, the severe risk will ramp up as a few storms fire up along our front. Areas south of I-40 and east of I-30 are in a level 2 risk on that scale from 1 to 5.

According to our latest model data shown in the slideshow above, a few isolated storms will develop in eastern Arkansas early in the afternoon. These will quickly intensify, perhaps becoming severe as they approach the Mississippi River. A few more of these will likely develop in southeast Arkansas. These will be capable of producing large hail, damaging wind and even a tornado. But they may not reach that peak intensity until after they cross into Mississippi and Tennessee.

Once they cross the state line, we will gradually clear out and temperatures fall through the evening. At that point, the severe risk will be behind us.

As I mentioned before, storms will be less widespread than once thought. But the few storms we see may be intense. So we should stay weather-aware. Download the Arkansas Storm Team app by using the QR code shown below. We will be with you every step of the way.