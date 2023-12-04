With several quiet days of weather in store for the week ahead, we have plenty of time to focus on our next big weather-maker. This one appears to roll in just in time for the weekend.

Rain will likely be moving in Friday night as our system approaches. Wind will ramp up from the south as well, warming temperatures into the mid-60s by Saturday morning.

With strong upper-level dynamics in place for this set up, the Storm Prediction Center has already highlighted a “slight” risk area for central and south Arkansas on Saturday.

While this system does have severe potential, the timing of its arrival and exit could result in limited impacts at home.

With a fast-approaching cold front rolling in from the northwest, there may be a short window of time in which severe storms could take place. In other words, once that front passes, our severe risk comes to an end. If that happens earlier in the day, we could get through this without a hitch.

Behind the front, temperatures begin to fall. We expect that to be the case sometime Saturday afternoon. By sunset, temperatures may already be in the upper 40s.

The next big question is: Will there be enough moisture behind the front for some wintry mix? If you put much stock in the European model, which is shown below, it suggests that may be the case late Saturday night into Sunday.

But the American model, seen below, is much faster with the system as a whole. In fact, it has all the moisture out of here by Saturday afternoon. So when the cold air finally arrives, there is no moisture to work with.

So if you’re looking for winter weather, it simply cannot be guaranteed. There is a lot that is working against that possibility. And on that same note, a lot that is working against the risk for severe weather as well.

But there does appear to be plenty of moisture, especially Saturday morning. Even if we dodge the risk for severe storms, flash flooding is something we’ll need to watch out for as rainfall totals could exceed 3 or 4 inches in spots.

Regardless, we will be monitoring this set-up and will keep you updated in the coming days.