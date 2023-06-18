Over 100,000 customers are without power Sunday morning following a strong round of overnight storms that caused wind damage and possibly even a tornado in Logan County. Unfortunately, more storms are forecast on your Father’s Day.

A Level 3 risk (on a scale from 1 to 5) has been highlighted across much of southern and southeast Arkansas. The rest of Arkansas is in a Level 1 to 2 risk.

Scattered showers and a few severe storms remain possible across southern Arkansas through the morning. More storms are also developing in eastern Oklahoma, which may intensify some later in the morning as they spread into western Arkansas.

These will likely spread across southeast Arkansas during the midday hours, where conditions are much more favorable for storms to intensify. As these storms move out, some clearing may take place in other parts of the state around midday. This would fuel additional afternoon storms.

While our afternoon storms may be less widespread, they may be capable of producing much larger hail. Baseball sized hail will be possible with some isolated storms that develop Sunday, especially in the afternoon after temperatures have reached into the 80s.

Storms will gradually move out of the state completely this evening, leaving us much clearer into your Juneteenth holiday.