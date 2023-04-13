Storms return to Arkansas late in the day Saturday, putting an end to the quiet, rain-free conditions we’ve seen in recent days. But if you have outdoor plans Saturday, don’t panic just yet. The timing of these storms may work in your favor.
Most of Saturday will be warm and muggy with partly sunny skies. Temperatures reach the lower 80s and wind will be breezy from the south. So whatever your plans may be, the forecast appears to cooperate–at least through mid-afternoon. See the slideshow below to see how radar may look like through the early afternoon.
But as we approach the 4 and 5 o’clock hours, a few isolated storms may start to build across central Arkansas. These become more widespread as we approach sunset. Then they continue to spread east across the Arkansas Delta through the rest of Saturday evening. See the slideshow below to see how radar may look like as storms build over central Arkansas and spread east.
Of course, some of these storms could be severe. The main risks come in the form of large hail and damaging wind. The tornado and flash flood risks are low, though not zero. So we will need to stay weather-aware into Saturday evening.
Storms will gradually work their way out of Arkansas during the overnight hours, likely around midnight. Going into Sunday, the risk will be gone. So the rest of your weekend will be cooler and drier.
STAY INFORMED
Download the Arkansas Storm Team app
To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.
To watch the latest video updates from the Arkansas Storm Team, you can check them out here.
The Arkansas Storm Team is a collaboration of two stations to bring you the largest weather team in the state when covering Arkansas weather.
Follow the Arkansas Storm Team
On Twitter
- KARK Chief Meteorologist Keith Monahan
- FOX 16 Chief Meteorologist Carmen Rose
- Joel Young
- Pat Walker
- Julianna Cullen
- Alex Libby
On Facebook