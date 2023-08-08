After a relatively cool start to the work week, the heat and humidity will gradually return as we head into Wednesday. This will come with a warm front, which will be lifting northward across Arkansas during the day.

A few scattered storms will be possible Wednesday morning into the early afternoon, some of which will be capable of producing some hail and gusty wind. But later in the day, after temperatures have reached into the lower-90s and our front has spread across northern Arkansas; a cluster of stronger storms will likely develop.

The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted the northern half of Arkansas in a level 2 (out of 5) severe risk for Wednesday. Much of South Arkansas is in a level 1 risk.

While these late-afternoon and early evening storms will be a bit more likely to produce damaging wind and large hail, there is also an increased risk for a brief tornado. This risk appears most likely across the northern half of our state, especially along the warm front.

Damaging wind will be the main risk with Wednesday night’s storms, though large hail and a brief tornado cannot be ruled out.

By Thursday morning, this risk will subside and heat will continue to build. Highs return to the mid and upper 90s through late-week with just a few hit-or-miss showers and storms.