We’re in the midst of a very active pattern this week. The first of a few storm systems is moving through Monday and Tuesday, bringing very high wind to much of the state. Wind Advisories are in effect through 6 p.m. on Tuesday. This may result in sporadic power outages in spots as winds could range between 15 and 30 mph. Gusts may reach up to 45 mph.

This wind will come from the southeast through the rest of your Monday, importing enough moisture for widespread rain. Rain will likely be heavy at times, leaving us with about 1 to 2 inches in areas along and southeast of US 67 and I-30. About 1 to 2 inches can be expected.

As we head through Monday evening, the bulk of this rain will start to move out as a cold front passes. This front will shift wind out of the northwest, making it much colder into Tuesday. Some moisture will linger behind the front, some of which will fall as light snow showers in our higher elevations of north Arkansas.

Snowfall should be very limited as dry air begins to take over behind the front. But there could be a few spots, especially in northwest Arkansas, that ends up with light accumulations. Road impacts will be minimal. But we’ll need to watch the situation as it unfolds Tuesday morning. Below is a map showing where we could see some accumulations.

A few flurries and sprinkles may linger during the day. But we should clear the clouds out by Tuesday night.

We’ll catch a break from the active weather on Wednesday. But at that point, our focus is on the next storm system that arrives Thursday night into Friday. As you can see below, there are signs that it could bring more wintry precipitation to northern and western Arkansas as we wrap up the week.