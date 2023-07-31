Both Saturday and Sunday ended up being our two hottest days of 2023 with highs of 102 and 101 degrees, respectively. But a weak cool front has moved in and stalled over Arkansas, bringing a few more showers and storms and easing the heat just slightly for Monday and Tuesday.

The large dome of high pressure, which is responsible for our hottest temperatures, has eased off Arkansas for now. But it will expand again by mid-week.

By Wednesday, the most intense heat will re-build across Arkansas as our front lifts north. Highs on Monday and Tuesday may fall short of the triple digits. But that’s unlikely by Wednesday and beyond. Highs are expected to reach 100 or more through late-week. Heat index values will likely surge beyond 110.

Excessive Heat Warnings will likely be necessary for much of central Arkansas by late-week as heat index values exceed 110 degrees at times.

Of course, this isn’t our first rodeo. However, it’s easy to underestimate the risks of heat related illness. Do not take this heat wave lightly just because we’ve dealt with heat in the past. Follow these tips to avoid falling victim this go-round.