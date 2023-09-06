With so much heat and humidity expected Wednesday afternoon, a cool front sounds wonderful. But unfortunately, it will also result in the potential for a few strong to severe storms as it moves through.
Isolated showers will start to develop by mid-afternoon, likely through central Arkansas. As we get into the mid and late-afternoon time frame, these will build into stronger storms. They’ll continue to strengthen as they spread southeast of the Metro, especially southeast of U.S. \
Most of these storms will come with just torrential rain, thunder and lightning. But a damaging wind gust up to 60 mph, or perhaps some quarter-size hail, cannot be ruled out.
These will most likely move out of south Arkansas by 8 or 9 p.m. Then some lower humidity moves in to clear things out in time for Thursday.
