With so much heat and humidity expected Wednesday afternoon, a cool front sounds wonderful. But unfortunately, it will also result in the potential for a few strong to severe storms as it moves through.

The Storm Prediction Center has expanded the Level 2 risk to include areas along and southeast of U.S. Highway 79. The Little Rock Metro, along with the I-30 corridor, is included in a level 1 risk.

Isolated showers will start to develop by mid-afternoon, likely through central Arkansas. As we get into the mid and late-afternoon time frame, these will build into stronger storms. They’ll continue to strengthen as they spread southeast of the Metro, especially southeast of U.S. \

The main risks involved with Wednesday’s storms will be hail and damaging wind.

Most of these storms will come with just torrential rain, thunder and lightning. But a damaging wind gust up to 60 mph, or perhaps some quarter-size hail, cannot be ruled out.

These will most likely move out of south Arkansas by 8 or 9 p.m. Then some lower humidity moves in to clear things out in time for Thursday.