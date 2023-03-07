LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Flood Safety Awareness Week runs March 6 – 10, and NWS Little Rock and Arkansas Department of Emergency Management are partnering together to spread important information and safety tips about flooding.

This year it is extra timely, as flooding looks likely Wednesday through early Friday morning across parts of the state.

Central Arkansas could pick up 1-3″ of rainfall March 8th – 10th, 2023.

There is already minor to moderate flooding on and immediately surrounding some rivers in Arkansas. Some of the highest levels include the Ouachita River around Camden and the White River around Clarendon, Des Arc, Georgetown & Augusta. The Cache River at Patterson could also have some moderate flooding this week.

Flooding leads to more damage than any other weather event.

It does not take much water to sweep you or your car away. Little Rock is already ~1½” above average for the month of March and nearly 10″ above average in year-to-date rainfall. Another ½” to ¾” is likely earlier in the day Wednesday with more rounds of rain adding up Thursday.

Most rain Wednesday will fall in the morning before picking up again Wednesday night.

If you are driving and come across flood water, turn around and don’t drown. It takes 12″ of water to sweep away a small car. Most vehicles, including large SUVs, can be swept away with 18-24″ of moving water.

Flood watches will likely be issued for Wednesday & Thursday. Stay with the Arkansas Storm Team for updates here.