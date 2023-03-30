A potent storm system will bring a few scattered strong to severe storms on Friday. During some of the day, we will see sunshine. This sunshine, along with moisture and high wind shear, will spark afternoon and evening storms.
The greatest risk appears to be across much of central, northern and eastern Arkansas. This is especially the case north and east of the White River.
The risk builds through midday across central and western Arkansas during the midday hours. Then through the afternoon, they shift east and intensify in our level 4 risk zone.
The Arkansas Storm Team is tracking this risk through the morning on KARK 4 Today and FOX16 Good Day Arkansas.
