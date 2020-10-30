Arkansas Weather History: Frigid record low October temperatures

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- On this day in Arkansas weather history, frigid air was locked in across the Natural state thanks to an arctic front. This lead to the coldest October low temperature ever recorded in the state.

It was so cold that several locations in northern Arkansas dropped into the teens.

Gravette, AR reached 12 degrees Fahrenheit which remains the all-time record low temperature for the state of Arkansas for the month of October.

All historical information in this article was collected by the National Weather Service office in Little Rock.