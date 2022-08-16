LITTLE ROCK, Ark – It’s hard to believe that Little Rock is set to see the coolest day since June 10th just two days after recording the hottest temperatures in 8 years. But that’s exactly what is going to happen!

A cold front is going to move from north to south through Arkansas Tuesday night/Wednesday morning. Along this cold front will be heavy rain, thunderstorms, and a lot of clouds.

Forecast track Wednesday morning.

All the cloud cover and rain is why temperatures on Wednesday will be the coolest in more than two months. High temperatures Wednesday afternoon will struggle to get out of the 70s for Northern and Central Arkansas. The forecast high in Little Rock is 78°!

The last time we saw I high temperature in the 70s in Little Roch was on June 10th. The weather on that day was very similar. Little Rock picked up more than half an inch of rain and skies stayed mostly cloudy all day.

Once the rain and clouds move out, we will see much drier and cooler air move in. Even though the sun will return on Thursday and Friday, the temperatures will top out in the 80s with low humidity!

STAY INFORMED:

Download the Arkansas Storm Team app

To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.

To watch the latest video updates from the Arkansas Storm Team, you can check them out here.

KARK WEATHER

FOX16 WEATHER

The Arkansas Storm Team is a collaboration of two stations to bring you the largest weather team in the state when covering Arkansas weather.