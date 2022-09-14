LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Summer isn’t officially over until September 22nd and here in Arkansas we can see summer-like temperatures well into October.

Over the past few days, we have been treated to some Fall-like weather with lows in the 50s and highs in the low 80s. Now all signs are pointing toward a big warm-up with triple digits possible.

For the rest of the week, we will continue to see temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s with low humidity, which is normal for this time of year. This weekend temperatures and humidity will begin to build. We will see temperatures in the mid 90s over the weekend and temperatures in the upper 90s early next week. Below is the latest forecast model data from the American and European models.

Temperature likely won’t get as hot as what the forecast model data is putting out, but temperatures in the upper 90s are very possible.

These high temperatures coupled with the high humidity will cause temperatures to feel more than 100°! Summer-like weather will be in full force early next week.

High temperatures will likely continue past the first day of Fall. Forecasting model data shows temperatures in the 90s September 22nd and a few days beyond.

Stay cool Arkansas! – Meteorologist Alex Libby

