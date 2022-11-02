LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Fall is our secondary severe weather season in Arkansas and severe weather is in the forecast Friday night.

The Storm Prediction Center has issued severe weather risks for nearly the entire state. The greatest potential for damaging thunderstorms is in southwest Arkansas, where they have an enhanced risk (level 3 of 5). Most of west and central Arkansas is under a slight risk (level 2 of 5). Eastern Arkansas has the lowest chance of severe weather with just a marginal risk (level 1 of 5).

Friday night severe weather risk.

For this round of thunderstorms, the greatest risk is damaging straight-line winds over 60 MPH. With the elevated wind threat, many Arkansans could wake up without power Saturday morning. Tornadoes embedded within the line of thunderstorms will also be possible, but the risk is low. Hail and flooding aren’t a huge concern with this system.

The thunderstorms will begin moving into western Arkansas Friday evening. The fast-moving storms will impact central Arkansas overnight and be out of the state by Saturday morning.

Because these storms will move through at night it is important that you have a way to receive notifications on your smartphone or have your weather radio fully charged.

There’s a link to download the Arkansas Storm Team weather app below.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

Follow me on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

STAY INFORMED:

Download the Arkansas Storm Team app

To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.

To watch the latest video updates from the Arkansas Storm Team, you can check them out here.

KARK WEATHER

FOX16 WEATHER

The Arkansas Storm Team is a collaboration of two stations to bring you the largest weather team in the state when covering Arkansas weather.