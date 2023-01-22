LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Talk of an Arkansas snowstorm has been going on for about a week, and until now it was just talk. With high-resolution forecast model data in hand, we can break down the forecast and impacts of this week’s winter storm!

First, let’s cover the timing. Clouds, rain, and snow will begin moving into Arkansas Tuesday afternoon. For most of us, it will start off as plain old rain, but locations in northwest Arkansas will see an all-snow event.

After sunset Tuesday, temperatures will drop and more Arkansans will change from rain to snow. Especially northwest of I-30 and highway 67.

During the overnight hours, the back edge of the rain/snow will be moving out of Arkansas. This is when places like Arkadelphia, Little Rock, and Searcy will change over to snow.

The storm will be completely out of Arkansas by Wednesday morning.

Since some people will see snow the whole time and some people will stay mainly rain, there is a huge range of snow totals across the state.

Locations in northwest/northcentral Arkansas will see many hours of wet heavy snow. These locations will get over a half-foot of snow by Wednesday morning.

Locations above 1000′ in elevation will see 3-6″ of snow. The Arkansas River Valley and locations 20+ miles west of the I-30/67 corridor will see 1-3″. Communities along the corridor will see a quick burst of snow at the end of the storm that will drop a coating-1″ of snow on grassy surfaces and elevated roadways.

The National Weather Service has already highlighted the area that will see the most impact. There is a winter storm watch for northwest/northcentral Arkansas. Over the next 24-36 hours they will flip the winter storm watches to winter storm warnings, and add winter weather advisories to locations further south.

Overall, this storm won’t bring huge long-lasting impacts. There won’t be any ice/freezing rain and temperatures behind it will be above freezing. Temperatures will be in the 40s Wednesday and Thursday, so ARDOT should have an easy time clearing snow-covered roadways with their plows and salt!

