If you’ve watched a forecast recently, then you have definitely heard the meteorologist use the term “feels like temperatures” or “heat index”. But what is it and why do we use it so often in Arkansas?

The feels-like temperature is exactly what it says, the temperature that it feels to a human. The feels like the temperature or heat index is calculated using a complex formula created by some very smart scientist.

CREDIT: NOAA

The formula uses temperature and relative humidity to determine how hot it feels. The formula says at a constant temperature higher humidity will lead to a higher feels like temperature.

But why is this?

It has to do with how humans regulate our body temperature. When our body gets too cold we get goosebumps and shiver to warm up. When our body gets too hot we sweat.

Sweat cools us down because it evaporates. Evaporation is an endothermic reaction, which means it absorbs heat. The evaporating sweat literally absorbs the heat from your body and the air surrounding it, which cools you down.

The humidity plays a big role in how much of your sweat can evaporate. When the humidity is high the air is already filled with a lot of water molecules and cannot absorb much more. This means very little sweat is evaporating and therefore very little cooling. That’s why the feels like temperature is so much higher when it’s humid out.

CREDIT: NOAA

This is why people from Arizona always say “but it’s a dry heat”. It’s so dry in Arizona that even if the temperature is in the triple digits, the heat index will be lower than the air temperature. The dry air is very efficient at evaporating your sweat and cooling you down.

So the next time you are complaining about the heat, you should actually be complaining about the humidity!

Well, you should actually be complaining about the dew point… That will be explained in a future weather blog!