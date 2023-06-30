Thunderstorm chances return to the forecast in July. The jet stream, which has been stalled to the north of Arkansas for the past several days will move south and bring shower and thunderstorms chances with it, and some of the thunderstorms could be severe.

The Storm Prediction Center has parts of Arkansas under a severe weather risk for both days this weekend. The risk for Saturday covers a slightly larger portion of the state compared to Sunday’s risk.

On both days the risk is on the low side, with a level 2 out of 5 slight risk being the highest. For thunderstorms that do become severe, damaging straight-line winds will be the main threat. I don’t expect the winds to be as strong or widespread as last weekend.

Below is the latest timing. Overall, the coverage of thunderstorms will be low.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

