A round of showers and thunderstorms became widespread Wednesday morning across North Arkansas. Typically, this stabilizes the atmosphere and subsides later chances of severe weather. And that could happen today too, but there may be several hours before the second round starts this evening. With a strong south and southwest wind today, there could be enough “recovery” of hot and humid weather to fuel of round of severe storms this evening. In case that is the scenario that plays out, the Storm Prediction Center has given most of North Arkansas an Enhanced Risk, or Level 3 Risk, of severe storms tonight, Central Arkansas a Slight, or Level 2 Risk, and South Arkansas a Marginal, or Level 1 Risk.

A cool front will be approaching Arkansas from Oklahoma and Kansas this evening. That front will help initiate the evening thunderstorms. Given the shear environment, the storms that develop could be significantly severe if the surface instability makes its return after the morning rain and thunderstorms.

The probability of damaging wind from the storms is 30% within 25 miles of a single location in North AR, 15% in Central, and a nominal 5% in South Arkansas. The area within the hatched area signifies there could be damaging winds in excess of 70 mph.

The probability of large from the storms is 30% within 25 miles of a single location in NWA, 15% in the rest of North Arkansas and Central Arkansas, and a nominal 5% in south of Little Rock. The area within the hatched area signifies there could be hail larger than 2″ in diameter.

The probability of the storms producing a tornado is 10% within 25 miles of a single location in North AR, 5% in Central along the I-40/US 64 corridor, and a 5% the rest of Central Arkansas along the US 70 corridor including Little Rock. The area within the hatched area signifies there is a 10% chance of an EF-2 or stronger tornado being produced.

Stay Weather Aware Wednesday evening. Be sure to have more than one way to receive warnings.