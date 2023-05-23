Overall, the pattern through mid-week is very quiet. Temperatures will warm up a bit more, likely into the mid-80s each afternoon. Most will remain rain-free during this time. But as humidity increases just slightly, we cannot rule out a few isolated showers.

Our humidity increases just slightly through Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. A cold front arrives Thursday night, easing humidity for Friday and the upcoming holiday weekend.

To be clear, there will be showers in Arkansas through mid-week. The question is: Will you see those showers? When we forecast 20 to 30 percent rain chances, that means 20 to 30 percent of our viewers will see rain.

Although rain chances are very low through mid-week, they will be present. So do not be surprised if you encounter one or two showers.

So in other words, if you don’t see rain–that should come as no surprise. There is also an 80 to 90 percent chance you stay dry all day long. Those odds are very high, meaning you’ll most likely remain dry over the next few days.

Our latest in-house forecast model suggests that even if you do see rain, it will not amount to much. Most will see zero rain while a few will pick up less than a tenth of an inch.

By Thursday night, another cold front will move into the picture. This will ease the humidity just slightly, which will help eliminate rain chances. So Friday appears rain-free with temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

But as we head into the Memorial Day holiday, it appears that some humidity will return. This will likely result in a few more hit-or-miss showers. So as you plan for the holiday and you see a 20 to 30 percent chance of rain in the forecast, don’t panic. Just have an indoor alternative in case a brief shower develops overhead.