Confidence continues to increase that most of Arkansas will see an impactful snowstorm on Sunday and Monday! Along with the snow, we will be experiencing Arctic cold with windchills below zero for several days.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for almost all of Arkansas. The warnings go into effect Sunday afternoon and last through Monday afternoon.

Snow will begin falling on Sunday afternoon. Plan for accumulating snow to start falling around 2pm on Sunday. The snow will fall moderate to heavy until around 10pm Sunday. At that point, most of the precipitation will be falling over southern Arkansas. Then we will see another round of snow move in on Monday morning and it will continue until the afternoon. The snow will be done by Monday evening. Below is the latest timing.

For most of Arkansas, the precipitation that falls will be a light/fluffy snow. While southern Arkansas will see a mix of snow and sleet. Sleet are those little balls of ice. There WON’T be any freezing rain with this storm.

The sleet mixed in with the snow over southern Arkansas will keep snow totals down. Locations in northern Arkansas won’t see the heaviest snow bands and that will keep snow totals down there. Central Arkansas will see the heaviest snow for the longest time, and that’s where snow totals will be the highest. Much of central Arkansas will get 3-6″, and there will be an area in east-central Arkansas that could see over 6″ of snow!

The snow will be light and fluffy, so not the best for snowballs or snowmen, but it will be good for sledding and snow angels! But before you go out and play in it, you will need to dress in many layers. While it’s snowing, temperatures will be in the single digits and teens, and windchills will be below zero!

The Arctic cold will stick around for a while. Temperatures will stay below freezing until Wednesday afternoon! This means unplowed and untreated roadways will stay snow-covered for the majority of next week.

With this snow and Arctic cold, it is important to check on your neighbors and never walk on frozen ponds, lakes, or rivers.