LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Eyes to the sky! A total lunar eclipse will be visible in Arkansas on November 8th. If you’d like to see this one, you’ll have to be a pretty early riser.

The good news is, the weather conditions look favorable if you’d like to view it. We’ll end Monday night with a bit of cloud cover, but clouds are expected to slowly clear in the overnight hours. Temperatures will also be on the mild side in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

The Penumbral eclipse will begin at 2:02 am, but this part won’t be super noticeable to the naked eye. The particle eclipse will begin about an hour later at 3:09 am.

The main event really takes off after 4 am. The total eclipse begins at 4:16 am with a maximum at 4:59 am. Totally will end at 5:41 am.

Lunar eclipse timeline

Moon set happens at 6:44 am, so you will not be able to see a portion of the second partial eclipse or penumbral eclipse.

If you miss this total lunar eclipse, you’ll have to wait a while to see it again. The next one will be in 2025 on March 13-14th.

However, a total solar eclipse is just around the corner for Arkansas. Mark your calendars, on April 8th, 2024, a total solar eclipse will be visible across the natural state.