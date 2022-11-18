LITTLE ROCK, Ark. –While many Arkansans have not seen their first measurable snow of the season, those in northwestern Arkansas have just recorded their third.

Friday morning, light snow fell across northwest Arkansas, blanketing roadways. Snowfall totals were all at or under 1 inch. Even with a small amount of snow, cold temperatures over the last few days made for slick bridges and overpasses on Friday morning.

Newton County light snow.

The highest snowfall totals were found in Benton county. One inch was reported near Highfill, and just under an inch in Bella Vista and Pea Ridge. Almost an inch of snow was also recorded in Eureka Springs located in Carroll county.

Snowfall total map

Around a quarter to a half inch of snow was also recorded in Washington county Friday morning.

Town snowfall totals

While snowfall in November is not unheard of, usually Arkansas sees its first snowfall of the season in December.

Average first snowfall map

With a warming trend on the way, another snow event looks very unlikely for the next 7 days.