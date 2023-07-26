It’s crazy to see how much Arkansas’ weather can vary from year to year.

Last July featured 13 days in the triple-digits, high fire danger, statewide burn bans, and widespread drought conditions. This July drought conditions are almost nonexistent across Arkansas.

This year only 2% of Arkansas is under moderate drought. Last year nearly 90% of the state was under moderate drought with more than 25% under severe drought.

Last year’s dry conditions also made for high fire danger and widespread burn bans. We had statewide moderate and high fire danger last year, while this year the entire state has low fire danger.

The burn bans map also looks a lot different. One year ago there were only 6 counties NOT under a burn ban, while this year there are no counties under a burn ban.

The reason drought and fire danger are nearly nonexistent this year is because we’ve seen so much rainfall. We are currently sitting at the 6th wettest start to a year on record! Every month except May has featured above-average rainfall!

Below are three different graphs. The first one is Little Rock’s monthly average rainfall. The second one is the monthly rainfall from 2022, and the third one is the monthly rainfall we have seen so far this year.

Even though we had widespread drought, fire danger, and burn bans this time last year we actually had above-average rainfall halfway through 2022. The average rainfall that Little Rock sees through the first 6 months is 26.65″ and we saw 30.27″ in 2022. We have seen 40.21″ of rain through the first half of this year.

So why did we have so much drought and fire danger in 2022 with above-average rainfall?

At first, I was confused by this, but then I remembered that drought doesn’t care about the calendar. So I went back and looked at rainfall data from the end of 2021!

August through December of 2021 had below or slightly below-average rainfall. The fall and winter months of 2021 were so dry that even with slightly above-average rainfall during the first half of 2022 we still had issues with drought and fire danger.

Even though we have very little drought across Arkansas right now, we are heading into our driest time of the year and if we have a few weeks without rainfall we could quickly be back where we were last year.

According to the Climate Prediction Center Arkansas is forecast to see above-average rainfall in August, September, and October.

CREDIT: Climate Prediction Center

This is a good sign, and should help keep drought out of Arkansas this year!