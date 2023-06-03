The full strawberry moon will appear in the Arkansas sky Saturday night. It will peak in brightness around 10:41 PM.

The early June full moon is named “strawberry moon” because it appears during the time of year when strawberries are at peak ripeness in the Northeastern United States.

According to National Public Radio (NPR), the name comes from the Algonquin tribe.

Saturday night’s full moon will not appear any redder than any other full moon, but if you catch it when it’s near the horizon, then it will appear reddish orange.

Moonrise in central Arkansas Saturday night is 8:17 PM.

There could be some areas of cloud cover for moon watching. It looks like the skies will be more clear the further east you go. There are some leftover clouds from the showers and thunderstorms that popped up in West Arkansas.

The clouds will break up and clear out later in the night.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

