Short term model forecasts are suggesting strong to severe storms from Kansas and Missouri which are forming this afternoon will make it to North Arkansas around 5:00 or 6:00 p.m. The storms will likely be moving fast to the south or southeast around 50 mph. Damaging wind of 70 mph is the larger concern for North and even Central Arkansas as the storms may continue until Midnight or later. Large hail up to 2″ in diameter will be possible with the storms as the cross into Arkansas. Tornadoes are not likely, but will not be impossible either. Any tornado would likely be a weaker tornado (EF-0 or EF-1) and short-lived.

As mentioned above, storms will likely enter North AR around 5-6 PM. Large hail will be possible in isolated spots, but the more widespread possibility will be damaging winds up to 70 mph. The model forecast even shows the strong outflow from a cluster of thunderstorms in North Arkansas around 7 PM (second slide). The storms should be weaker but could be marginally severe when they make it to Central Arkansas around 9:00 or 10:00 p.m. While most activity will die down by Midnight, isolated overnight storms will remain possible overnight in North Arkansas.

Stay Weather Aware!