LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Strong storms moved through the Natural State on Monday, January 2 bringing heavy rain, damaging winds, and several tornado warnings.

Severe storms started to move into the state during the afternoon on Monday. The first tornado warning for Arkansas was issued at 2:22 p.m. in northwest Arkansas for portions of Logan and Johnson counties.

Tornado warning for Logan and Johnson counties.

Shortly after, a tornado warning was issued for central Arkansas. At 2:44 p.m., a tornado warning was issued for portions of Garland, Perry and Saline counties. This storm is responsible for damage in Jessieville.

Tornado warning for Garland, Perry, and Saline counties.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the National Weather Service in Little Rock had determined this damage was due to an EF-1 Tornado.

Jessieville EF-1 Tornado stats.

Jessieville Tornado Damage

Damage was also reported to Jessieville High School Monday afternoon.

Jessieville High School tornado damage.

Strong to severe thunderstorm activity continued for the next few hours before another tornado warning was issued for far southern Arkansas. At 5:53 p.m., Union county was placed under a tornado warning. At 6:27 p.m., that warning was extended into Ashley county as well.

Ashley and Union county tornado warning.

Also at 6:00 p.m., a tornado warning was issued for portions of White, Woodruff and Prarie counties. Tree and limb damage was reported from this storm in Georgetown.

Little River, Sevier and Howard county saw their first tornado warning at 8:39 p.m.

Howard, Little River, Sevier county tornado warning.

Shortly after, another tornado warning was issued for Union County at 8:47 p.m.

Union County tornado warning.

Storms continued to move eastward as two more tornado warnings were issued. The first was for portions of Drew and Desha counties at 9:39 PM, and then at 9:56 PM for portions of Arkansas, Lincon and Desha counties. The far northeastern tip of Desha County also saw another brief tornado warning at 10:36 PM.

Along with numerous severe thunderstorm warnings, there were several flash flood warnings.

Radar estimated rainfall

Heavy rainfall fell in portions of southern Arkansas Monday night into the overnight hours with several areas picking up multiple inches per hour.

One of the hardest hit areas was DeWitt with more than a foot of radar-estimated rainfall.

Flash flooding from DeWitt

The first flash flood warning was issued for DeWitt at 3:07 a.m. Tuesday. Another flash flood warning was issued at 5:00 a.m.

Several roads and bridges were reported flooded by Tuesday morning.

Just spoke with Arkansas County EMA Director, Taylor Rodriguez.. She's telling me that roads are flooded in and around DeWitt, including 130 and 165 on both sides of town.



They're asking people to stay home if they can and avoid any flooded roads. #ARwx #ARStormTeam — Joel Young, CBM (@joel_off_air) January 3, 2023

Every single bridge over the creek in DeWitt is flooded this morning, according to DeWitt Police Chief Steven Bobo. #ARwx #ARStormTEam — Joel Young, CBM (@joel_off_air) January 3, 2023

Strong storms continued overnight. Another tornado warning was issued for Ashley County at 6:25 a.m. Tuesday, followed by one in Chicot county at 7:13 a.m.

Ashley county tornado warning.

Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning, 11 tornado warnings were issued along with numerous flash-flood and severe thunderstorm warnings.

As more information comes out regarding confirmed tornadoes and ratings, the Arkansas Storm Team will continue to provide updates.