LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – We’ve been keeping a very close eye on Thursday’s arctic storm for nearly a week. Now that it is only a couple of days away we are getting a good idea of its impacts.

The precipitation will start out as rain and very quickly change to all snow. The snow will begin as early as Thursday morning over western Arkansas and impact central and eastern parts of the state in the early afternoon and evening.

It will likely be a burst of moderate to heavy snow for a few hours. This will keep snow totals low, but it could cause big problems on the roads. Northern parts of the state will see snow for more hours. so they will see higher totals.

It will also be extremely windy. This will make it nearly impossible to measure how much snow you got.

Any snow we do get will not go anywhere because temperatures will be dangerously cold. Temperatures will stay below freezing from Thursday night through Christmas afternoon!

For more details on the arctic outbreak click here.

STAY INFORMED:

Download the Arkansas Storm Team app

To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.

To watch the latest video updates from the Arkansas Storm Team, you can check them out here.

KARK WEATHER

FOX16 WEATHER

The Arkansas Storm Team is a collaboration of two stations to bring you the largest weather team in the state when covering Arkansas weather.