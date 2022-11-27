LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Confidence is increasing that parts of Arkansas will see a significant severe weather threat in the coming days.

The Storm Prediction Center has eastern Arkansas under an enhanced risk for severe thunderstorms. An enhanced risk is a level 3 of 5 and means all types of severe weather including tornadoes are possible.

Little Rock is under a slight risk (level 2 of 5). This means severe weather is possible, but it isn’t at likely as in locations to the east. Western Arkansas is under a marginal risk(level 1 of 5) and these locations will see a low chance to see severe thunderstorms. If you are located under any of these risks you need to be weather aware Tuesday.

With the setup Tuesday, damaging winds and tornadoes will be the main threats.

Hail will be possible within the strongest thunderstorms, but it won’t be widespread. Flooding isn’t a huge concern because the thunderstorms are forecast to be moving fast.

Rain and thunderstorms will be possible as early as Tuesday morning. The risk for more widespread thunderstorms will be in the afternoon, this is when the severe weather outbreak is most likely. The system will be completely out of here by Wednesday morning.

Changes are likely in the coming days, but you will need to be weather-aware Tuesday. Have multiple ways to receive alerts. This could be a weather radio, the Arkansas Storm Team weather app, or your TV.

