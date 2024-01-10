With the last few storms, winter weather has been the main focus, but with our next storm, severe thunderstorms will be the biggest threat. Remember, severe thunderstorms are thunderstorms that are capable of causing damage. That damage could be caused by large hail, strong winds, or tornadoes.

All three of those threats will be possible with this next storm. The threat is on the low side, but within the strongest thunderstorms hail, damaging winds, and even a weak tornado will be possible. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a level 2 out of 5 risk for severe thunderstorms over Central and Southern Arkansas.

The risk is low, but locations in the yellow-shaded area are most likely to see a damaging thunderstorm. Locations in light yellow have a lower chance of seeing a severe thunderstorm. Even with a very low risk, everyone should be weather-aware late Thursday night into Friday morning.

Below is the latest timing of the thunderstorms.

Thunderstorms will begin to pop up on Thursday evening, but I think the main threat for severe weather will be between 2am and 8am on Friday. This is when most Arkansans are asleep, so it’s important to have a way to be woken up if severe weather is headed toward you.

One way to receive those life-saving warnings is the Arkansas Storm Team App. Download the app, type in your location, and turn on notifications to get alerts when severe weather is moving in.