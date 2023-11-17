Confidence is increasing that parts of Arkansas could see severe weather Monday, November 20th. This is going to be caused by an area of low pressure that will bring rain, thunderstorms, and cooler temperatures to the Natural State.

The Storm Predictions Center has circled an area where severe weather could occur late Monday into early Tuesday. Several counties in southern Arkansas are included in the risk area.

The yellow area indicates a slight risk for severe thunderstorms, which is low. Out of 5 levels, Monday’s risk is a level 2. Even though the risk is low, if you live in the yellow area you will need to be weather-aware because all modes of severe weather will be possible. Hail, damaging wind gusts, or even a tornado.

That means you have a way to receive severe weather alerts, and you have a plan to act if your house is under a warning. You can receive tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings on your smartphone by downloading the Arkansas Storm Team App!

Below is the latest timing of the rain and thunderstorms.

Check back here over the next few days for the latest updates if there are any changes to the forecast!