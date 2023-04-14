Humidity will return to Arkansas Friday night into Saturday morning. The humidity, coupled with the warm air of the day, breezy conditions and an approaching cold front will spark storms Saturday afternoon that will carry through the evening hours.

If you have outdoor plans Saturday, don’t panic just yet. The timing of these storms may work in your favor.

Other than some possible drizzle, Saturday morning through early afternoon should be dry across Arkansas. Then outdoor plans in the late-afternoon and evening will be questionable as storms develop in a line and move through from west to east.

From 3:00 – 4:00 p.m., storms will start to build across West Arkansas and move into Central Arkansas around 5:00. The storms will likely be in the LR metro 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. The storms will be intensifying as they move into Central Arkansas and eventually into East Arkansas as we move into the evening. See the slideshow of Forecast Track below to see how the storms will build and move over the state.

The risks for these storms include large hail, damaging wind, and tornadoes. Here’s how they rank in their possible impact on the state.



1) Large hail …hail the size of golf balls or larger will be possible

2) Damaging wind …storms may produce outflow winds of 58 – 65 mph

3) Isolated, weak tornadoes …all in all this does not look like a big tornado threat, but one of two brief and EF-Scale low end tornadoes are going to be possible. We just won’t have those very strong, long-track tornadoes like we experienced two weeks ago.

4) Flash flooding …the storms will move in and move out. There will not be a lot of antecedent rain, and rain will not linger long after the storms. Plus, a dry week leading into Saturday has allowed the ground to dry up and have a capacity for holding more water.