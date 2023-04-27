A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for parts of eastern and central Arkansas through 11 p.m. Thursday.

The primary risk involves large hail. Most of these storms will be capable of producing quarter size hail. But some hail up to ping pong ball size cannot be ruled out.

Damaging wind will also be a risk with these storms, perhaps gusting over 60 mph at times. As for the tornado risk, it’s very low. But we will be monitoring that risk as well.

These storms should exit eastern Arkansas by 10 p.m. So this watch may be allowed to expire sooner than scheduled. Stay with the Arkansas Storm Team for the most accurate and up-to-date information.