Tuesday morning started with a Severe Thunderstorm Watch. Most of the showers and storms from that associated system will wrap up by Noon, Tuesday. But Tuesday night another wave of storms is expected and it may move through Central Arkansas as well as South Arkansas.

Large hail and damaging wind are going to be the threats faced. These severe storms will be possible anywhere from Central to South Arkansas Tuesday night and again Wednesday afternoon.

With multiple rounds of rain possible through Wednesday, especially in South Arkansas, a possibility of flash flooding may develop. Two to three inches of rain will be possible in parts of Central and South Arkansas.

Be Weather Aware today, tonight, and through Wednesday. The timing and positioning of storms may change. Forecast models are not united and have been inconsistent in their forecasts of storms from over the weekend and so far this week. Check on the forecast multiple times on-air or here on our website.