LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas is continuing to dry out with only a few isolated showers over the last few weeks.

There are now 9 counties that have issued burn bans as of Sept. 26. Below is a map of all the counties that have issued burn bans and the latest fire danger across Arkansas.

Red counties are under burn bans.

Wildfire danger.

Over the next week, there is no rain in the forecast across the entire state. This will cause more county judges to issue burn bans and our fire danger will increase.

Even if your county is not under a burn ban you should be extra careful when burning until we get a good soaking rain.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

