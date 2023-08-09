Even though it won’t start feeling like Fall in Arkansas until October, signs that Autumn is fast approaching are here. Saturday 8/12 will be our last sunset after 8 PM.

A benefit of the summer months that many Arkansans enjoy is the long days. On our summer solstice, we see about 14 and a half hours of daylight. Every day after that we lose daylight. It starts slow with only a few seconds lost each day, but by now we are losing nearly 2 minutes every single day!

Here in Arkansas, we lose about 50 minutes of daylight during the month of August. The closer you are to the North Pole the faster you lose daylight and the closer to the equator the slower.

This occurs because of the Earth’s tilt. Overall, the closer you are to the equator the less your daylight changes. The opposite occurs near the poles, they see the most extreme changes in daylight, with 24 hours of sun in the summer and 24 hours of darkness in the winter!