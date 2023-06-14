LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – From pennies to baseballs, Arkansans have shared their view of the hail hitting parts of the Natural State.

Over the past few days, viewers have seen a lot of hail in surprising sizes, getting up to sizes as big as the baseball-sized hail reported at Crystal Springs Campground in Garland County.

Below are some photos viewers shared with us of the massive hail they are seeing.



Courtesy of Tonya Millspaugh

Courtesy of Alison Steeland

Courtesy of Kelly Shuffield



Courtesy of Leary Beck







I can't imagine the dollar amount of damage today's hail is causing! Pamela Kramer sent me these pictures of the hail and the damage it caused… #arwx #ARStormTeam pic.twitter.com/0GZsAY7G7m — Meteorologist Alex Libby (@AlexLibbywx) June 15, 2023

Viewers also shared some video of what the hail looks like where they’re at.

Did you see some massive hail where you’re at? Head over to our Facebook and share your pictures or send us an email.