A fairly significant risk for severe storms is expected across the Southern Plains late Sunday afternoon and evening. Later in the night, those storms will work their way northeast.
As these storms move through eastern Oklahoma, they will likely weaken some. But by the time they reach western and northwest Arkansas, they could maintain enough strength to cause some issues.
One thing that will work in our favor is lack of instability. While temperatures are expected to be warm in advance of these storms, moisture appears to be lacking. So this will help keep our instability limited.
At the same time, there will be enough wind shear to support large hail and damaging wind as these storms quickly move across the northwest part of the state. So we must stay weather-aware during this time frame, especially considering people are less likely to get warnings during the night while they’re sleeping.
For that reason, remember to download the Arkansas Storm Team app and have notifications turned on. If a warning is issued, you want to be within steps of a safe place so you’re not left scrambling at the last minute. Of course, we will have a team on standby ready to walk you through that situation, if it comes to fruition.
STAY INFORMED
Download the Arkansas Storm Team app
To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.
To watch the latest video updates from the Arkansas Storm Team, you can check them out here.
The Arkansas Storm Team is a collaboration of two stations to bring you the largest weather team in the state when covering Arkansas weather.