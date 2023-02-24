A fairly significant risk for severe storms is expected across the Southern Plains late Sunday afternoon and evening. Later in the night, those storms will work their way northeast.

Though the greatest risk for storms will be in Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas; there is still a Level 1 to 2 risk for severe storms across the far northwest corner of the state.

As these storms move through eastern Oklahoma, they will likely weaken some. But by the time they reach western and northwest Arkansas, they could maintain enough strength to cause some issues.

Late Sunday evening, strong to severe storms will be making their approach into western Arkansas.

One thing that will work in our favor is lack of instability. While temperatures are expected to be warm in advance of these storms, moisture appears to be lacking. So this will help keep our instability limited.

At the same time, there will be enough wind shear to support large hail and damaging wind as these storms quickly move across the northwest part of the state. So we must stay weather-aware during this time frame, especially considering people are less likely to get warnings during the night while they’re sleeping.

For that reason, remember to download the Arkansas Storm Team app and have notifications turned on. If a warning is issued, you want to be within steps of a safe place so you’re not left scrambling at the last minute. Of course, we will have a team on standby ready to walk you through that situation, if it comes to fruition.