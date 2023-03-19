It may feel like winter right now, but warmer temperatures and the chance for severe thunderstorms will return to Arkansas this week.

The Storm Prediction Center has already circled two areas where severe weather will be likely Thursday and Friday of this week. The yellow shaded areas are a level 2 out of 5. Remember, what makes thunderstorms severe are damaging wind gusts over 60 mph, large hail over 1″ in diameter, and tornadoes. It looks like all these will be possible in the yellow-shaded areas.

The reason Arkansas is between the two risk areas has to do with the timing. Right now it looks like the line of thunderstorms along the cold front will move through Arkansas during the morning and early afternoon. This means the storms won’t have the energy from the sun.

Morning and early afternoon thunderstorms can still be severe, so we will need to be weather-aware Friday.

Check back with the Arkansas Storm Team, because the timing and impacts could change over the next few days.