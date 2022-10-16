LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The big cool-down that we have been forecasting for more than a week is here! But what was looking like a few days of below-average temperatures has turned into historic cold for mid-October.

Temperatures will be dropping each day through Wednesday. Monday will be cooler with temperatures in the 60s. Tuesday will be cold with lows in the 30s and highs in the 50s. Wednesday morning will be the coldest with two records set to fall!

The first record that Little Rock is forecast to break Wednesday, is the daily record low. The old record is 33° set back in 1989, and the forecast is 32°.

The second and more significant record is Little Rock’s earliest freeze on record. The old record is Oct. 20, set in 1989. Wednesday is the 19th, so we would break that record by just one day.

This cold is way ahead of schedual! Little Rock’s average first 32° temperatures is not until Nov. 14. For northern Arkansas, it’s just a week or so earlier than normal.

This winter-like chill will be short lived. Temperatures will shoot back into the 70s and 80s by the weekend.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

Follow me on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

STAY INFORMED:

Download the Arkansas Storm Team app

To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.

To watch the latest video updates from the Arkansas Storm Team, you can check them out here.

KARK WEATHER

FOX16 WEATHER

The Arkansas Storm Team is a collaboration of two stations to bring you the largest weather team in the state when covering Arkansas weather.