LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – While the first two weeks of November featured well above average, and even record-breaking temperatures, conditions have started to cool down in a hurry.
For the last five days temperatures have been around 10°+ below average, and Thursday morning lows were the coldest so far.
Clinton dropped down to 18°. This was Clinton’s coldest morning since February 13th when temperatures fell to 16°. Arkadelphia also saw its coldest morning since February 13th when temperatures dropped to 17°.
Little Rock and Mountain Home also recorded their coldest temperatures since March 12th.
While a warming trend is headed our direction as Thanksgiving approaches, it looks like we could still see one more bitter cold morning. Sunday morning temperatures will likely be back in the 20s again.
STAY INFORMED:
Download the Arkansas Storm Team app
To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.
To watch the latest video updates from the Arkansas Storm Team, you can check them out here.
The Arkansas Storm Team is a collaboration of two stations to bring you the largest weather team in the state when covering Arkansas weather.