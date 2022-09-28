LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – While morning temperatures in the 50s have given many of us a taste of fall weather, even cooler weather is on the horizon.
Average morning low temperatures for this time of year are usually in the mid to upper 50s. Some below-average temperatures are likely Thursday morning.
The current forecast has Little Rock dropping to 49° Thursday morning. If Little Rock sees temperatures fall into the 40s, this will be the first time in 155 days. The last time Little Rock saw 40-degree temperatures was April 27th when the temperature fell to 44°.
Temperatures are expected to gradually warm throughout the rest of the work week into the weekend. It looks like morning lows will stay a bit below average in the mid to lower 50s.
