LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A third round of wintry weather is likely later Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. The first round dropped sleet and freezing rain Monday night, with the more potent second round adding ice Tuesday afternoon.

While Little Rock will get a break from wintry precipitation this evening through Wednesday morning, another batch of freezing rain and ice is likely later Wednesday through Thursday morning.

The Ice Storm Warning (dark purple) remains in effect until noon Thursday. This includes all of central and east Arkansas. Winter Weather Advisories (light purple) are in place for much of north Arkansas.

TIMING for additional ice is more likely Wednesday evening through Thursday morning, but some freezing rain and ice could develop before then into the late afternoon hours Wednesday.

Little Rock anticipates another ⅒” to ¼” of ice from freezing rain with another ⅒” of sleet possible. There is an area farther south & east of Little Rock which could pick up an additional ¼”+ of ice. This includes Hot Springs down to Pine Bluff over to Brinkley.

More sleet will cause additional travel problems, but less power outages. More freezing rain would cause more power issues.

Major highways and interstates are slushy within the Little Rock metro and central Arkansas. Less traveled or untreated roads are covered in sleet and ice. It is not advised to travel tonight through Thursday morning if you absolutely do not have to.

Here's a look at I-430 River Bridge on the west side of town through the ARDOT camera. Most major roads & interstates look like this as of 3:15pm Tuesday, but neighborhood/less traveled roads are sleet covered & icy. #arwx #ARStormTeam pic.twitter.com/LCbrSq3bx9 — Carmen Rose (@CarmenRoseWx) January 31, 2023

While this third round is expected to produce less ice, there will still be impacts to power lines, trees and roads.

As of 4pm Tuesday, Chenal Valley picked up ¼” of ice in Pulaski County. North Little Rock saw ~½” of sleet from noon until 3pm. Greers Ferry has seen 1½” of sleet.

If high temperatures Wednesday end up lower than 32°F, there will be higher ice impacts.

High temperatures will hove right around 32°F Wednesday afternoon. If Little Rock does not climb above the freezing mark, then freezing rain/sleet will move in earlier.

I don’t like what I’m seeing for tomorrow.. Temps now appear to linger around freezing all day.



That means this final round may be mostly ice. That would mean more tree damage and power outages. #ARwx #ARStormTeam pic.twitter.com/wWhe382YhN — Joel Young, CBM (@joel_off_air) January 31, 2023

Stay with Arkansas Storm Team for the latest winter weather updates. A degree change in the forecast will alter precipitation type and amount.