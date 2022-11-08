LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – While we are forecasting the coldest air of the season in Arkansas, the National Hurricane Center is closely watching a storm that could cause issues in Florida.

Hurricane season starts on June 1st and ends on November 30th. November hurricanes are pretty common but usually aren’t very powerful.

Tropical Storm Nicole is forecast to strengthen into a category one hurricane before weakening back into a tropical storm and making landfall on the east coast of Florida.

National Hurricane Center’s latest forecast for Nicole.

Locations along Florida’s east coast could see between 3 and 5 feet of storm surge. This would cause flooding and beach erosion along the immediate coast.

There are already tropical storm and hurricane warnings out for the entire east coast.

Below is the latest timing of when Tropical Storm Nicole will make landfall.

As you can see by the latest forecast Nicole won’t have any direct impact on Arkansas, but it will indirectly affect our weather. Winds associated with Nicole will bring cooler and drier air into Arkansas Thursday. This will leave very little moisture for our cold front on Friday and reduce our rain chance.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

