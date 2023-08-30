You cannot talk about summer in Arkansas without mentioning the humidity. The water-filled air is why it often feels so much hotter than what the mercury reads.

This weather blog is about the dew point temperature, and why it is far better than relative humidity at determining how muggy it feels outside.

The dew point and percent humidity are related. The dew point temperature is the temperature at which the air would need to be cooled to reach 100% humidity (the temperature that dew forms). Below are a couple of examples.

So if the temperature is 42° and the dew point is 42° then the humidity would be 100%.

2. Or if the temperature is 98° and the dew point is 78° then the humidity would be 53%.

These examples above show why dew point is a much better measure of how muggy it feels. In the first example, the humidity is 100%, but it wouldn’t feel oppressively humid outside, it would feel damp and soggy. In the second example, the humidity is only 53%, but it would feel like walking into a steaming hot bowl of soup.

The percent humidity is better at measuring how much moisture is in the air, and the dew point is better at measuring how humid it feels.

It’s pretty simple, If the dew point is less than 60° then air feels pretty good no matter what the percent humidity is. If the dew point is higher than 70° then it feels really sticky no matter what the percent humidity is.

So the next time someone said “It was 100° with 100% humidity” they were wrong. That would mean the dew point would have to be 100° and that has never been recorded on earth. The highest dew point ever recorded was in Saudia Arabia and it was 95°!