This warm, muggy pattern with hit-or-miss storms will continue into mid-week. But as we head into Wednesday afternoon, an upper-level low will pass through Arkansas. This will enhance rain chances through Wednesday and much of Thursday.

On a scale from 1 to 4, our risk for flash flooding is at a 3 for southwest Arkansas. Most of Arkansas is at a level 2 risk.

The threat for flash flooding will carry over into Thursday morning as well, especially in southern Arkansas where a level 2 out of 4 risk for flash flooding is highlighted.

Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies through your Wednesday morning. Then as we heat up to the lower 80s, scattered storms begin to erupt. These are not expected to be severe, though some storms could produce gusty wind and small hail.

The biggest concern with these storms is how persistent they will be. Since this upper-level low lingers overhead through Thursday morning, storms will not die off into the night. Instead, more showers and storms will build. This will add additional heavy rainfall to areas already soaked by earlier storms.



Additional showers and storms will erupt into Thursday morning, adding to these totals. Then by midday Thursday, we begin to see sunshine again. By the time it’s all said and done, most of Arkansas will see 1 to 3 inches while some parts of southern Arkansas may end up with 3 to 6 inches. A few isolated locations could see more than 6 inches.

That said, flash flooding could become a significant risk into Thursday morning. While this risk is greatest in southern Arkansas, it isn’t limited to these areas. Flash flooding will be possible anywhere that storms stall.

If you encounter any flooded roadways: Turn around, don’t drown. Of course, this will also result in lots of ponding on our roadways. So it’s best to plan some extra time for your commutes, especially Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning.