LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The first snow of the season has officially been recorded in Arkansas! The highest snowfall totals were found across northern Arkansas.
According to the National Weather Service, an inch was recorded in both Mountain Home and Flippin. Closer to a half inch was also reported in Harrison and Biggers. Reports of sleet and flurries were also reported as far south as Little Rock and Mena.
The Little Rock airport also recorded it’s first official snowfall of the season overnight. At around 1:25 AM a trace amount of snow was recorded.
We’ve also received some great snowfall photos. Feel free to send them to us on Facebook!
