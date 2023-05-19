An approaching cold front will likely spark a round of strong storms as we head into Friday evening. Damaging wind and quarter size hail appear to be the main risks, though a weak, isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

The SPC has highlighted a Level 2 risk (on a scale from 1 to 5) for the western half of Arkansas. A Level 1 risk includes the remainder of the state.

A few early morning showers and storms are already ongoing over western Arkansas. But these will likely fall apart through the morning as they move through northwest Arkansas. Areas that see morning rainfall will likely stay a bit cooler than other spots, perhaps limiting the risk for stronger storms later in the day. See the slideshow below to see the timing of these morning showers.

Meanwhile, most of us will stay dry through the early afternoon with partly cloudy skies. Still, temperatures are able to reach the mid and upper 80s by mid and late-afternoon. This will build more instability in advance of our evening storms, which should start developing over eastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas by around 4 or 5 p.m.

See the slideshow below to see timing of our evening storms.

These storms will likely spread southeast toward I-30 during the evening hours, then continuing across southern and southeast Arkansas later in the evening and early overnight. As they push through, the main risk involved will be damaging wind and perhaps quarter size hail. The risk for tornadoes is very low. But it cannot be ruled out.

Damaging wind and quarter size hail are the main risks involved with Friday’s storms.

Considering these storms should be fairly quick to move in and move out, the risk for flash flooding is relatively low. But it’s important to note how much rain we’ve seen last week. If any storms linger in the same spot, isolated pockets of flash flooding will be possible. Otherwise, most areas will end up with less than an inch of rain through Saturday morning. A few could see 1 to 2 inches.

Most locations will pick up less than 1 inch of rain through Saturday morning.

A few showers could linger across central Arkansas on Saturday morning. But these will gradually move out by mid-morning, leaving us much cooler and drier through the weekend. Highs will be in the 70s Saturday with a breeze northwest wind. Lows slip into the 50s by Sunday morning.