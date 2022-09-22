LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Even though it feels like summer, fall is here!

The autumnal equinox occurs Thursday at 8:03 p.m. in the Northern Hemisphere. The Autumnal Equinox is when the sun’s rays shine directly on the equator. This gives everyone on earth equal day and night.

This means that every location on earth sees about 12 hours of daylight. The reason it’s not exactly 12 hours is because the Earth is not a perfect sphere. In Little Rock, our 12 hours of daylight will actually be on Monday, Sept. 26.

Throughout the fall we will lose more than two hours of daylight.

Little Rock’s last 7 p.m. sunset will be Monday, Sept. 26, the last 6 p.m. sunset is Nov. 5, and the last 5 p.m. sunset is Nov. 20.

The shortest day of the year is Dec. 21 with only 9 hours, 49 minutes, and 27 seconds!

